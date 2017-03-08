NASA seeks information on potential industry sources of payload-related services to support current or future non-NASA missions to Mars.
The space agency issued a sources sought notice on Feb. 27 in an effort to determine the appropriate level of competition or small business subcontracting goals for a future Mars payload services contract.
NASA noted the contract will cover payload integration; provision of utilities such as power, communications and thermal control; and purchase of science or engineering data.
Interested parties can submit capability statements to the agency through March 28, 2017.
NASA Releases Sources Sought Notice for Mars Payload Services
