NASA seeks information on potential industry sources that can help design and develop an opto-mechanical assembly for the space agency’s future wide field imaging telescope.
The agency said Friday in a FedBizOpps notice it looks to identify providers of services, materials, equipment and facilities to support the Wide Field Infrared Survey Telescope‘s opto-mechanical structure.
Responses to the sources sought notice will also help NASA determine the appropriate level of competition and small business subcontracting goals for the WFIRST requirement, according to the notice.
WFIRST is scheduled for launch sometime in 2025 and designed to perform wide field imaging and surveys of the near infrared sky over a six-year mission.
Interested parties can submit input to NASA through March 28.
NASA Surveys Potential Opto-Mechanical Assembly Sources for Wide Field Imaging Telescope
NASA seeks information on potential industry sources that can help design and develop an opto-mechanical assembly for the space agency’s future wide field imaging telescope.
The agency said Friday in a FedBizOpps notice it looks to identify providers of services, materials, equipment and facilities to support the Wide Field Infrared Survey Telescope‘s opto-mechanical structure.
Responses to the sources sought notice will also help NASA determine the appropriate level of competition and small business subcontracting goals for the WFIRST requirement, according to the notice.
WFIRST is scheduled for launch sometime in 2025 and designed to perform wide field imaging and surveys of the near infrared sky over a six-year mission.
Interested parties can submit input to NASA through March 28.