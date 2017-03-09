Sierra Nevada has received a one-year, $31 million contract modification from the U.S. Navy to continue to supply and support countermeasure transmitters designed for explosive ordnance disposal personnel.
Navy Extends Sierra Nevada’s Countermeasure Transmitter Support Contract
