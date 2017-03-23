The U.S. Navy has awarded Elbit Systems‘ U.S. subsidiary a $49.9 million contract to supply helmet display tracker systems and related line items for the service branch’s MH-60 helicopters.
Elbit Systems of America will deliver 126 HDTS units that will work to help the Navy’s MH-60 aircrews gain situational awareness and recognize targets through pilot/copilot line-of-sight function, the Defense Department said Wednesday.
HDTS is also designed to provide continuously computed impact point for 20mm automatic gun helicopter armament subsystem, 2.75-inch unguided rockets and precision guided rockets, DoD added.
Contract work will occur in Fort Worth, Texas, through June 2021.
The Navy will obligate $14.2 million in fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement funds at the time of award.
Navy Orders Elbit Systems-Built Helmet Display Tracker Systems for MH-60 Aircraft
