BAE Systems has received a potential six-month, $42.9 million contract from the U.S. Navy to perform upgrade work on a Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser ship.
The company will start in April to conduct miscellaneous repairs and alterations onboard the USS Vicksburg cruiser at its shipyard in Norfolk, Virginia, and expects work to conclude by September under the special selected restricted availability contract, BAE said Thursday.
Repair work includes replacement of the ship’s aluminum structures and the SSRA contract could hit $45.9 million in total value if the service branch exercises all options.
Dave Thomas, vice president and general manager of BAE’s Norfolk ship repair business, said Vicksburg is the second cruiser to undergo upgrade and repair work under the SSRA contract and the service branch’s modernization program for such ships.
Work on Vicksburg comes after BAE completed updates aboard the Navy’s USS Gettysburg (CG 64) cruiser.
BAE provides ship maintenance, repair, conversion and modernization services for the Navy, government agencies and industry clients and operates five shipyards in Virginia, California, Alabama, Florida and Hawaii.
© Copyright 2015, All Rights Reserved. Part of Executive Mosaic Network.
Navy Taps BAE for USS Vicksburg Cruiser Upgrade Work
BAE Systems has received a potential six-month, $42.9 million contract from the U.S. Navy to perform upgrade work on a Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser ship.
The company will start in April to conduct miscellaneous repairs and alterations onboard the USS Vicksburg cruiser at its shipyard in Norfolk, Virginia, and expects work to conclude by September under the special selected restricted availability contract, BAE said Thursday.
Repair work includes replacement of the ship’s aluminum structures and the SSRA contract could hit $45.9 million in total value if the service branch exercises all options.
Dave Thomas, vice president and general manager of BAE’s Norfolk ship repair business, said Vicksburg is the second cruiser to undergo upgrade and repair work under the SSRA contract and the service branch’s modernization program for such ships.
Work on Vicksburg comes after BAE completed updates aboard the Navy’s USS Gettysburg (CG 64) cruiser.
BAE provides ship maintenance, repair, conversion and modernization services for the Navy, government agencies and industry clients and operates five shipyards in Virginia, California, Alabama, Florida and Hawaii.