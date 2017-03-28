Raytheon has landed a $37.3 million modification from the U.S. Navy to exercise an option on a previously awarded contract for the supply of missile fire control system equipment ship sets.
The Defense Department said Monday that Raytheon’s integrated defense systems business will produce two MFCS MK 99 equipment ship sets to help address the military branch’s Aegis Weapon System production requirements.
The MK 99 Fire Control System is designed to notify the mission control station of potential air threats and detect targets that need to be engaged.
DoD noted that the Naval Sea Systems Command will obligate the full amount of the modification from the Navy’s fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion funds.
Work under the exercised option will occur in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Virginia and Canada through September 2020.
Raytheon secured a potential six-year, $423 million contract in May 2016 to manufacture Aegis missile guidance system components and offer engineering support for the Navy and the governments of Japan and South Korea.
Navy Orders Raytheon Missile Fire Control System Equipment Shipsets
