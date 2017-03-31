Esri has been chosen to participate in a National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency program that will place NGA employees in temporary positions with academic and industry partners as part of efforts to increase their exposure to new technologies and methodologies.
The company said Thursday the eNGAge program seeks to foster experiential learning opportunities that may help professionals expand their current capacities.
NGA employees who collaborate with Esri will have access to the company’s spatial analytics platforms, such as the Living Atlas of the World collection of online geographic information, to generate data content and imagery.
“One of the key foundations of spatial analytics is the sharing of information,” said Jack Dangermond, Esri president and founder.
“Esri is excited to partner with NGA to collaborate with and learn from each other,” Dangermond added.
NGA Taps Esri to Join Geospatial Exchange Program; Jack Dangermond Comments
Esri has been chosen to participate in a National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency program that will place NGA employees in temporary positions with academic and industry partners as part of efforts to increase their exposure to new technologies and methodologies.
The company said Thursday the eNGAge program seeks to foster experiential learning opportunities that may help professionals expand their current capacities.
NGA employees who collaborate with Esri will have access to the company’s spatial analytics platforms, such as the Living Atlas of the World collection of online geographic information, to generate data content and imagery.
“One of the key foundations of spatial analytics is the sharing of information,” said Jack Dangermond, Esri president and founder.
“Esri is excited to partner with NGA to collaborate with and learn from each other,” Dangermond added.