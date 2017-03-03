The National Information Assurance Partnership has certified an Axway-built gateway platform as compliant with access control and policy management requirements under the international Common Criteria certification program.
The certification allows Axway to market its API Gateway product to federal agencies, international governments and highly regulated industries, the company said Thursday.
API Gateway is designed to help organizations secure, manage and deliver application programming interfaces.
The Common Criteria is a set of international standards the U.S. government uses to evaluate the security and assurance of technology platforms.
NIAP is managed by the National Security Agency and oversees the implementation of the Common Criteria in the country.
NIAP Certifies Axway API Gateway for Access Control, Policy Mgmt Standard Compliance
