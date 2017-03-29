Pete Eichorn, director of technology at Kansas-based government information services provider NIC, has said agencies should work to adopt microservices to develop and build up government digital services and keep up with citizens’ expectations.
Eichorn wrote in a GCN article published Monday that microservices work to operate independently and communicate via an application programming interface as well as help application developers share and repurpose code to address a specific function without causing disruption to other aspects of a digital service.
He noted that microservices are designed to help agencies make changes to features of a digital government service based on users’ feedback.
“Microservices minimize the technical debt problem because they can be updated one at a time without affecting other parts of the service,” he added.
Eichorn also advised government information technology managers to consider several factors before transitioning to microservices and these include development of governance across groups to support technical planning needed to facilitate delivery of microservices and collaboration with other agencies to identify microservices and APIs that can be deployed.
NIC’s Pete Eichorn: Agencies Should Apply Microservices in Govt Digital Services Devt
