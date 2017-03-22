The National Institute of Standards and Technology has begun its search for potential industry sources of virtual electrodes that will work to facilitate the development of technology platforms designed to use the human body as a means to establish communications among wireless devices.
NIST said in a FedBizOpps notice published Tuesday the electrodes will work to interface low-power devices and the body surface in order to facilitate data transfer through the transmission of a baseband signal via the human body.
The agency wants information on potential vendors that can develop and evaluate virtual electrodes in a high-frequency electromagnetic simulation environment or HFSS through the use of a human body model.
Some of the required tools to build and study the functionality of virtual electrodes in both magnetic and electric domains include Maxwell 3D or 3D high-frequency electromagnetic field simulator, MATLAB software for data analyses and numerical simulations, 3D CAD human body model and ANSYS HFSS or 3D high-frequency EM field simulator based on finite element method.
Responses to the sources sought notice are due March 30.
NIST Seeks Info on Virtual Electrode Sources for Human Body Comms-Based Systems
The National Institute of Standards and Technology has begun its search for potential industry sources of virtual electrodes that will work to facilitate the development of technology platforms designed to use the human body as a means to establish communications among wireless devices.
NIST said in a FedBizOpps notice published Tuesday the electrodes will work to interface low-power devices and the body surface in order to facilitate data transfer through the transmission of a baseband signal via the human body.
The agency wants information on potential vendors that can develop and evaluate virtual electrodes in a high-frequency electromagnetic simulation environment or HFSS through the use of a human body model.
Some of the required tools to build and study the functionality of virtual electrodes in both magnetic and electric domains include Maxwell 3D or 3D high-frequency electromagnetic field simulator, MATLAB software for data analyses and numerical simulations, 3D CAD human body model and ANSYS HFSS or 3D high-frequency EM field simulator based on finite element method.
Responses to the sources sought notice are due March 30.