Northrop Grumman‘s Amherst Systems subsidiary has supplied Saab with a combat electromagnetic environment simulator to aid in testing of the Gripen JAS 39 fighter aircraft in Sweden.
Northrop said Wednesday the CEESIM system is equipped with an advanced pulse generator and designed to generate digital models of active electronically scanned array antennas.
Saab will use the simulator to test the company’s Gripen multirole aircraft.
Joe Downie, site director of Northrop Grumman Amherst Systems, said that CEESIM employs a digital synthesizer technology that will work to increase modulation sample rate, reduce calibration time and create high-resolution simulations.
The shipment marks Northrop’s first delivery of an APG-equipped CEESIM system to an international customer.
Northrop-Built Electromagnetic Simulation Tech to Support Saab Gripen Aircraft Test
