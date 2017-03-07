Northrop Grumman and Digit All City have partnered under the Defense Department‘s Mentor-Protege program in efforts to boost the nonprofit small disadvantaged business’ capacity to administer cybersecurity training and testing.
Northrop said Monday it will help DAC develop the Cyber Warrior Diversity Program that aims to train, test and certify individuals for cybersecurity careers in accordance with DoD’s Information Assurance Workforce Improvement Program.
DAC will work with Morgan State University and Coppin State University to implement the training program.
“Northrop Grumman is pleased to be able to transfer know-how and experience to DAC and Historically Black Colleges and Universities so they can grow and develop a community of cyber warriors that will help protect our nation from cybersecurity threats,” said Jaime Bohnke, vice president for the global supply chain at Northrop.
The company added it will also collaborate with the Maryland Procurement Technical Assistance Center to help DAC develop the capability to compete for and capture federal, state and local government contracts under the two-year mentor-protege agreement.
Baltimore, Maryland-based DAC is focused on training approximately 10,000 “underserved” students for technology careers.
Northrop has mentored more than 130 small businesses under DoD’s Mentor-Protege program since 1992 as an element in the company’s Global Supply Chain Supplier Diversity Program.
Northrop, Digit All City to Develop Cybersecurity Training Program Under DoD Mentor-Protege Initiative
Northrop Grumman and Digit All City have partnered under the Defense Department‘s Mentor-Protege program in efforts to boost the nonprofit small disadvantaged business’ capacity to administer cybersecurity training and testing.
Northrop said Monday it will help DAC develop the Cyber Warrior Diversity Program that aims to train, test and certify individuals for cybersecurity careers in accordance with DoD’s Information Assurance Workforce Improvement Program.
DAC will work with Morgan State University and Coppin State University to implement the training program.
“Northrop Grumman is pleased to be able to transfer know-how and experience to DAC and Historically Black Colleges and Universities so they can grow and develop a community of cyber warriors that will help protect our nation from cybersecurity threats,” said Jaime Bohnke, vice president for the global supply chain at Northrop.
The company added it will also collaborate with the Maryland Procurement Technical Assistance Center to help DAC develop the capability to compete for and capture federal, state and local government contracts under the two-year mentor-protege agreement.
Baltimore, Maryland-based DAC is focused on training approximately 10,000 “underserved” students for technology careers.
Northrop has mentored more than 130 small businesses under DoD’s Mentor-Protege program since 1992 as an element in the company’s Global Supply Chain Supplier Diversity Program.