Northrop, Terma Ink Deal for Additional F-35 Parts Production Opportunities

Northrop Grumman and Terma have signed an agreement that provides the latter an opportunity to manufacture additional components for the Lockheed Martin-built F-35 Lightning II aircraft beyond the companies’ existing contracts.
Jens Maaloe, Terma president and CEO, said in a statement released Wednesday the company has invested in its production and technology facilities in Denmark in an effort to establish a technology base for its future role in the F-35 program beyond the low-rate initial production contract for the 11th batch of fighter jets.
Maaloe signed the memorandum of understanding Tuesday with Frank Carus, F-35 program manager and a vice president at Northrop; and Saima Ahmad, Northrop’s international procurement manager; at the Confederation of Danish Industry in Copenhagen.
Northrop and Terma agreed in 2012 to facilitate the production of bonded assembly and composite parts for all three F-35 variants.
Terma has begun work on the F-35 program since 2002 and runs eight production programs for the fighter jet’s electronics and composite structural parts.
The Danish parliament chose F-35 in 2016 as the country’s next fighter plane.
