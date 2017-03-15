Northrop to Supply F-16 Targeting Pods to Denmark

Northrop Grumman has received a contract to supply Denmark’s air force with targeting pods that will work to help the service branch’s F-16 pilots detect, identify and track targets.

The company said Tuesday that Denmark became its first international customer to receive the fourth-generation Litening targeting system.

Litening pods are designed to provide airmen situational awareness and targeting capacity when they conduct strike, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations.

Northrop equipped the system with a digital video technology, forward-looking infrared and charge-coupled device sensors, data links and laser imaging sensors that work to help aircrews recognize and locate a target at long ranges.

The pod can also integrate with F-15, F/A-18, A-10, AV-8B, B-52 and C-130 aircraft platforms.

0 0 0 Share this story...