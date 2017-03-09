Tim Conway
NTT Data has secured a potential five-year, $62 million contract to provide a range of information technology services to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The company said Thursday it will host applications, manage cloud systems, store files, monitor operations and perform data center support for CDC under the contract.
The IT services are intended to help the agency execute programs that aim to protect public health, safety and security.
Tim Conway, president of NTT Data’s public sector business and an inductee into Executive Mosaic‘s Wash100 for 2017, said the contract offers the company an opportunity to support the CDC’s mission through the provision of additional IT services.
Conway added that company will build on its relationship with the CDC and aims to continue the delivery of comprehensive results the agency needs.
NTT Data Awarded $62M CDC IT Support Contract; Tim Conway Comments
