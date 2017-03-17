NTT Data to Help Update DOJ’s Immigration Review IT Support System; Tim Conway Comments

Tim Conway
NTT Data has secured a potential five-year, $34.5 million contract to help the Justice Department modernize an information technology support system at DOJ’s Executive Office for Immigration Review.
Tim Conway, president of NTT Data’s public sector business and an inductee into Executive Mosaic‘s Wash100 for 2017, said in a statement published Thursday the company will apply its agile methodology expertise to support technology platforms at EOIR.
EOIR is responsible for the interpretation and administration of U.S. immigration laws through administrative hearings, court proceedings and appellate reviews on immigration cases.
NTT Data has provided agile implementation services to government customers that include DOJ’s Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts and the Office of the Solicitor General.
