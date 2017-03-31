NVI has secured a five-year, $12 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to continue support work on NASA‘s very long baseline interferometry.
NASA said Thursday that NVI will coordinate and examine VLBI observations as well as support the development, documentation, implementation and maintenance of related software under the follow-on contract.
The company will also assist NASA in operation of the geophysical and astronomical observatory at the space agency’s Goddard Space Flight Center, next-generation VLBI stations and the international VLBI service.
VLBI utilizes Earth-based antennas designed to measure radio waves that help determine the Earth’s orientation relative to the stars and supports the International Terrestrial Reference Frame used for GPS positioning, satellite orbit determination and spacecraft navigation efforts.
Greenbelt, Maryland-based NVI supports the Goddard VLBI group in geodetic VLBI and related areas.
NVI Awarded Follow-On NASA Baseline Interferometry Support Contract
