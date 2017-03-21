ORBCOMM to Provide VA Satcom, Asset Tracking Services via Kevadiya Partnership

Kevadiya has chosen ORBCOMM to deliver asset tracking and monitoring devices and satellite and cellular communications services for a Department of Veterans Affairs-run program that offers transportation services to veterans with disabilities or those who live in rural areas.
Both companies will also provide an integrated telematics system that will support driver management, navigation, routing, patient pick-up and drop-off scheduling functions under the Veterans Transportation Service program, ORBCOMM said Monday.
ORBCOMM CEO Marc Eisenberg said the company aims to help department manage VTS operations through the use of communications networks as well as on-board and mobile telematics equipment.
Nilesh Patel, vice president of Kevadiya’s engineering business, said the system will work to help department personnel to determine the locations of VTS vehicles, respond to program challenges and report and analyze trips.
VA initially awarded Kevadiya a potential three-year contract in 2015 to equip 1,200 vehicles with telematics platform developed with ORBCOMM.
