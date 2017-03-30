The Missile Defense Agency has awarded Orbital ATK a five-year, $48.2 million contract to provide technical support for multiple types of government-furnished rocket motor.
Orbital ATK will refurbish Trident I, Castor IVA/IVB, Orion and Orbus 1/1A rocket motors under the follow-on contract, the Defense Department said Wednesday.
DoD added work also covers technical support, flight certification, safe handling, transportation, propulsion, propellant/motor component testing, propellant sensitivity studies, aging assessment, storage and demilitarization services.
The contract’s period of performance will run through March 2022.
MDA obligated $4.9 million in fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation funds at the time of award.
Orbital ATK Secures Follow-On MDA Contract for Rocket Motor Technical Support
