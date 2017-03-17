Orbital ATK has received a contract from Lithuania’s defense ministry to supply chain guns for integration onto the Vilkas infantry fighting vehicles of the country’s army.
The company said Thursday it will begin to deliver MK44 Bushmaster chain guns in mid-2017 and help the Lithuanian army integrate 90 cannons wit the Rafael-built Samson MKII remote weapons station under the contract.
MK44 chain guns use Orbital ATK’s 30mm MK310 programmable air bursting munitions to engage targets in protected positions and penetrate light armor vehicles or reinforced concrete walls, Orbital ATK noted.
The automatic cannons are designed to be upgunned to a 40-millimeter configuration.
Orbital ATK demonstrated MK44’s capacity to engage defilade targets with both 30mm and 40mm munitions during the Bushmaster User Conference.
Orbital ATK to Supply Chain Guns to Lithuania’s Army
