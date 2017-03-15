Parsons Gets DoD Accreditation for Munitions Geophysical Classification; Carey Smith Comments

Carey Smith
Parsons has received accreditation under the Defense Department’s Advanced Geophysical Classification Accreditation Program.
The company said Tuesday it secured the DAGCAP certification Monday after the independent accreditation body American Association for Laboratory Accreditation assessed Parsons’ geophysical classification and technical management platforms.
Carey Smith, Parsons federal group president and an inductee into Executive Mosaic’s Wash100 for 2017, said the company is proud to be the first DoD contractor to receive the DAGCAP accreditation.
Advanced geophysical classification is a metal detection platform that seeks to reduce unnecessary excavation activities by distinguishing hazardous munitions from non-hazardous scrap metal pieces.
Parsons has adopted its geophysical classification technology systems in remedial programs and in various demonstration projects for DoD.
The U.S. Army has achieved approximately $2 million in cost savings at the former Camp Sebert in Alabama following the adoption of Parsons’ geophysical classification tools.
