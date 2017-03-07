Blue Storm Associates, doing business as PEMDAS Technologies and Innovation, has secured a potential $49.5 million contract to help the U.S. Army develop an atmospheric sensing and prediction platform.
The Defense Department said Monday the service branch received one bid for the five-year order dependent contract that will run through March 5, 2022.
DoD noted that the Army Contracting Command will determine work locations and funds with each order.
Alexandra, Virginia-based PEMDAS Technologies and Innovation offers professional services, project management, engineering, scientific services, atmospheric and environmental services, environmental intelligence and technical consulting services.
PEMDAS to Develop Atmospheric Sensing, Prediction Tech for Army
