QinetiQ to Supply Launch & Recovery Control Equipment for JFK Aircraft Carrier

U.S. Navy photo
A QinetiQ subsidiary has received a $41 million contract from General Atomics to deliver hardware and software for the electromagnetic aircraft launch system and advanced arresting gear of the U.S. Navy‘s future aircraft carrier.
QinetiQ North America will update, procure, assemble and test launch and arresting control hardware for integration into USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) under the contract, the company said Thursday.
The award follows an initial $16 million contract that QNA secured in December 2015.
QNA has provided launch and recovery control equipment to General Atomics for more than 10 years in support of the Navy’s Gerald R. Ford-class carriers.
The company will produce hardware and software at its Waltham, Massachusetts-based facility.
