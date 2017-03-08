Raytheon has completed a systems engineering milestone for the final software iteration of a ground-based operational control system the company developed for the U.S. Air Force‘s GPS III satellites.
The company said Tuesday it used a DevOps model that combines commercial cloud technologies and new automation and software development processes in the GPS Next-Generation Operational Control System program.
Dave Wajsgras
Raytheon noted the approach will also help the company finish work on remaining software and associated technology designed to secure the GPS OCX against cyber attacks.
Dave Wajsgras, president of Raytheon’s intelligence, information and services business and an inductee into Executive Mosaic‘s Wash100 for 2017, said the milestone reflects the company’s capacity to meet long-term schedule commitments and continue its ongoing momentum in 2017.
Wajsgras added the developed software will work to boost the overall performance of GPS satellite technology and help drive OCX capacities that will eventually replace legacy GPS ground systems.
The GPS modernization program seeks to provide updated positioning, navigation and timing functions to U.S. military and civilian organizations worldwide.
Raytheon Meets Systems Engineering Milestone in Air Force GPS OCX Program; Dave Wajsgras Comments
Raytheon has completed a systems engineering milestone for the final software iteration of a ground-based operational control system the company developed for the U.S. Air Force‘s GPS III satellites.
The company said Tuesday it used a DevOps model that combines commercial cloud technologies and new automation and software development processes in the GPS Next-Generation Operational Control System program.
Dave Wajsgras
Raytheon noted the approach will also help the company finish work on remaining software and associated technology designed to secure the GPS OCX against cyber attacks.
Dave Wajsgras, president of Raytheon’s intelligence, information and services business and an inductee into Executive Mosaic‘s Wash100 for 2017, said the milestone reflects the company’s capacity to meet long-term schedule commitments and continue its ongoing momentum in 2017.
Wajsgras added the developed software will work to boost the overall performance of GPS satellite technology and help drive OCX capacities that will eventually replace legacy GPS ground systems.
The GPS modernization program seeks to provide updated positioning, navigation and timing functions to U.S. military and civilian organizations worldwide.