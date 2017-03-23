Belgium has kicked off a search for new multirole fighter aircraft that will replace the Belgian air force’s fleet of Lockheed Martin-built F-16 planes, IHS Jane’s 360 reported Monday.
Gareth Jennings writes Belgium requested proposals from multiple international defense organizations for the Eurofighter Typhoon, Lockheed’s F-35A, Boeing‘s F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, Dassault Aviation‘s Rafale and Saab‘s Gripen E.
Belgium aims to select a platform in 2018 and procure 34 aircraft to replace its current fleet of 54 F-16s, Jennings reported.
IHS Jane’s quoted Steven Vandeput, Belgian defense minister, as saying the country needs fewer aircraft since new generation of fighters “can fly more and because there may be more training on simulators.”
Report: Belgium Issues F-16 Fighter Aircraft Replacement RFPs
