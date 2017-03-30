The U.S. Navy has begun to conduct safe separation tests of a Lockheed Martin-built anti-submarine warfare weapon from Boeing-made P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, Flighglobal reported Wednesday.
Stephen Trimble writes the High Altitude Anti-submarine warfare Weapon Capability is scheduled to undergo guided flight test in late fiscal 2017, which will permit program officials to potentially order 140 weapons in the first two lots.
Tony Rossi, program manager for maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft at the Navy, said HAAWC will be available to foreign customers of P-8A aircraft that include Australia, India and U.K.
HAAWC is designed to integrate an air-launched accessory kit with a GPS guidance system and folding wings onto an Mk54 torpedo.
Boeing estimates the HAAWC can be released from up to 30,000 feet but the exact maximum altitude is still “under discussion,” Trimble reported.
The anti-submarine weapon is scheduled to be fielded in 2020 after the operational tests are finished.
Navy Runs Safe Separation Tests of Lockheed-Built Anti-Submarine Weapon
