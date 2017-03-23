Microsoft has developed a customized version of its Windows 10 operating system for the Chinese government through a partnership with state-owned China Electronics Technology Group, Dow Jones Newswires reported Tuesday.
Eva Dou and Yang Jie write CETC helped Microsoft develop the custom Windows 10 offering as the U.S.-based technology firm aims to regain access to the Chinese market and address security demands from Beijing.
The report said China’s government must review and approve the software before it can be added to a procurement list meant for agencies in the country.
CETC Chairman Xiong Qunli told Dow Jones the alliance has begun the sales process with China.
Ars Technica reported Wednesday that CETC and Microsoft’s joint venture C&M Information Technology could offer an opportunity for Microsoft to bypass a ban imposed by China on some U.S.-made technology products after Edward Snowden, a former contractor at the National Security Agency, disclosed classified information about the U.S. government’s surveillance activities.
“We are pleased with the progress we are making with our partners in China… and look forward to making Windows 10 available for procurement by government and state-owned infrastructure entities upon final government review,” a Microsoft representative was quoted as saying by Ars.
Reports: Microsoft Develops Custom Windows 10 Offering for Chinese Govt
Microsoft has developed a customized version of its Windows 10 operating system for the Chinese government through a partnership with state-owned China Electronics Technology Group, Dow Jones Newswires reported Tuesday.
Eva Dou and Yang Jie write CETC helped Microsoft develop the custom Windows 10 offering as the U.S.-based technology firm aims to regain access to the Chinese market and address security demands from Beijing.
The report said China’s government must review and approve the software before it can be added to a procurement list meant for agencies in the country.
CETC Chairman Xiong Qunli told Dow Jones the alliance has begun the sales process with China.
Ars Technica reported Wednesday that CETC and Microsoft’s joint venture C&M Information Technology could offer an opportunity for Microsoft to bypass a ban imposed by China on some U.S.-made technology products after Edward Snowden, a former contractor at the National Security Agency, disclosed classified information about the U.S. government’s surveillance activities.
“We are pleased with the progress we are making with our partners in China… and look forward to making Windows 10 available for procurement by government and state-owned infrastructure entities upon final government review,” a Microsoft representative was quoted as saying by Ars.