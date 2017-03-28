NATO plans to award contracts worth potentially $3.2 billion in total for satellite communications, air and missile defense, cybersecurity and software support, Bloomberg reported Monday.
Anonymous NATO officials said the planned contracts will be outlined at an industry conference in Ottawa, Canada on April 24 to 26, Jonathan Stearns wrote.
The organization aims to gain approval from member governments on specific contract amounts and to start the bidding process before the end of the year, Stearns reported.
A senior official at NATO’s communications and information agency said the alliance looks to invest $1.8 billion in satellite communications to assist troops and support the use of unmanned aerial vehicles, according to a Reuters report.
The proposed funds also include $868.4 million for air and missile defense computer systems; $77 million for cybersecurity; and 195.4 million for secure mobile communications in support of alliance soldiers, Robin Emmott wrote.
Reports: NATO to Award $3B in Satcom, IT Contracts
