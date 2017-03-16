Research and Markets: Innovations Drive Military Satellite Payload, Subsystem Market Growth

Research and Markets has predicted the global market for military satellite payloads and subsystems will grow at a 5.35 percent compound annual growth rate through 2021 due to advancements in satellites, antenna technology and networks.
The research firm said it also forecasts that the emergence of ground-based inflatable satellite communications antennas for military applications will help drive market growth.
The “Global Military Satellite Payloads and Subsystems Market 2017-2021” report also offers information on market drivers, trends and challenges and vendor landscape.
Companies profiled in the report include:
- Airbus’ defence and space segment
- BAE Systems
- Boeing
- China Spacesat
- Honeywell
- Israel Aerospace Industries
- Lockheed Martin
- Northrop Grumman
- Orbital ATK
- Thales
