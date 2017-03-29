Riverbed Technology has obtained the Common Criteria Evaluation Assurance Level 2+ certification for a wide-area network optimization technology designed to help federal customers address network security challenges.
The company said Wednesday its SteelHead CX version 9.1.4. will work to help federal government clients mitigate traffic across their respective networks, manage end-to-end user experience and strengthen cybersecurity posture.
“As the federal government adopts innovative technologies to complete mission critical tasks, agencies are becoming more prone to experiencing latency and other glitches within their networks,” said Davis Johnson, vice president of Riverbed’s public sector business.
Johnson added that the certification highlights the SteelHead platform’s capacity to meet required security standards that help networks stay protected.
Riverbed’s WAN Optimization Tech Receives Common Criteria Security Certification; Davis Johnson Comments
Riverbed Technology has obtained the Common Criteria Evaluation Assurance Level 2+ certification for a wide-area network optimization technology designed to help federal customers address network security challenges.
The company said Wednesday its SteelHead CX version 9.1.4. will work to help federal government clients mitigate traffic across their respective networks, manage end-to-end user experience and strengthen cybersecurity posture.
“As the federal government adopts innovative technologies to complete mission critical tasks, agencies are becoming more prone to experiencing latency and other glitches within their networks,” said Davis Johnson, vice president of Riverbed’s public sector business.
Johnson added that the certification highlights the SteelHead platform’s capacity to meet required security standards that help networks stay protected.