Steve Bennett, director of global government practice at SAS, has said the Trump administration should work to implement initiatives that seek to increase technology use within the federal government and one of those is to advance “government data transparency.”
Bennett wrote in an FCW commentary published Tuesday that the current administration should promote “access to government data sets,” urge agencies to release information and advance the adoption of analytics tools in an effort to build up transparency and trust in the government.
He also called on the government to expand the use of mobile services while maintaining privacy.
“This will require new approaches in technology leadership, procurement and implementation to avoid the security pitfalls seen in a number of previous attempts at creating more accessible citizen tools,” Bennett noted.
He also urged the administration to advance cybersecurity efforts and fight asymmetric threats on the internet associated with the Islamic State militant organization through the use of text analytics tools designed to provide intelligence through mining public data.
SAS’ Steve Bennett: Trump Administration Should Push for Govt Data Transparency
Steve Bennett, director of global government practice at SAS, has said the Trump administration should work to implement initiatives that seek to increase technology use within the federal government and one of those is to advance “government data transparency.”
Bennett wrote in an FCW commentary published Tuesday that the current administration should promote “access to government data sets,” urge agencies to release information and advance the adoption of analytics tools in an effort to build up transparency and trust in the government.
He also called on the government to expand the use of mobile services while maintaining privacy.
“This will require new approaches in technology leadership, procurement and implementation to avoid the security pitfalls seen in a number of previous attempts at creating more accessible citizen tools,” Bennett noted.
He also urged the administration to advance cybersecurity efforts and fight asymmetric threats on the internet associated with the Islamic State militant organization through the use of text analytics tools designed to provide intelligence through mining public data.