Serco to Continue Operations Mgmt Support for Europe’s Meteorological Satellites

Serco has received a potential nine-year contract from the European Organization for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites to continue to provide operations management support for EUMETSAT’s geostationary meteorological satellites.
The company said Monday its team of specialists will help EUMETSAT monitor and control four Meteosat satellites currently in orbit as well as manage the satellites’ mission control center, ground stations and antennas.
Serco will also oversee the transmission of data between the agency’s satellites, the mission control center and customers.
Michael Alner, managing director of Serco’s European subsidiary, said data from the Meteosat satellites help clients around the world prepare for potentially dangerous weather conditions.
Alner added that the company will also support a third generation of Meteosat units designed to offer new data for clients from six new satellites.
Meteosats are designed to monitor the atmosphere, ocean and land surfaces and provide data for the national meteorological services of EUMETSAT’s member and cooperating states as well as other international clients
