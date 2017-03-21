Barbara Humpton
Siemens has received a potential 15-year, $11.8 million contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to perform upgrades at the Lima, Ohio-based Joint Systems Manufacturing Center in an effort to reduce the facility’s energy consumption.
Siemens said Monday it expects the facility upgrades under the energy savings performance contract to result in approximately $20 million in cost savings at JSMC.
JSMC serves as a venue for repair and restoration work on the Army’s M1A2 Abrams battle tanks and other armored vehicles and is run by General Dynamics’ land systems business for the service branch.
Barbara Humpton, president and CEO of Siemens Government Technologies and an inductee into Executive Mosaic’s Wash100 for 2017, said the company is proud to have been selected by the Army Corps of Engineers to provide energy support services at a government-owned, contractor-run facility.
The contract covers the installation of light-emitting diode systems, replacement and repair of steam straps and insulation, building envelope upgrades and modernization work on water and compressed air systems.
Siemens to Help Implement Energy Conservation Measures at Army Battle Tank Repair Facility; Barbara Humpton Comments
