Smiths Detection to Supply Airport Security Platforms to UK Defense Ministry

Smiths Detection has secured a multimillion-dollar contract to deploy a range of aviation security products at the U.K. defense ministry’s airports worldwide.
The ministry ordered ScanTrailer 100100V-2is mobile x-ray inspection systems; HI-SCAN 145180-2is x-ray equipment for air cargo; IONSCAN 600 trace detectors; CEIA PMD2PLUS walkthrough metal detectors; and millimeter-wave eqo scanners designed for screening people, Smiths Detection said Monday.
The contract also includes a 10-year support program for all the equipment.
U.K. MoD spokesperson Iain Mcleod said the contract seeks to equip checkpoint and hold baggage security for all ministry-operated airports over the next decade.
Mcleod added that the installation of screening systems is now underway.
