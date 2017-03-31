A new SolarWinds report shows that 96 percent of public sector organizations have moved information technology systems and applications to the cloud in the past 12 months.
SolarWinds said Wednesday it polled 75 IT leaders and practitioners from public sector institutions in the U.S. and Canada in December 2016 and found that 75 percent of respondents allocate less than 40 percent of their IT budgets each year to cloud platforms.
Sixty-two percent of IT professionals said that hybrid IT has pushed them to acquire new skills, while 57 percent of respondents said their organizations have employed IT staff to oversee cloud technologies.
SolarWinds also found that data analytics and management tools have emerged as the top two cloud-related skills that have been improved by IT professionals in the past year.
The survey showed that 65 percent of respondents said their public sector organizations utilize up to three cloud environments.
Respondents also cited infrastructure complexity, IT skills gap and lack of visibility into the functionality of cloud-based infrastructure as challenges associated with hybrid IT adoption.
SolarWinds Report: Majority of Public Sector Orgs Migrate IT Infrastructure to Cloud
A new SolarWinds report shows that 96 percent of public sector organizations have moved information technology systems and applications to the cloud in the past 12 months.
SolarWinds said Wednesday it polled 75 IT leaders and practitioners from public sector institutions in the U.S. and Canada in December 2016 and found that 75 percent of respondents allocate less than 40 percent of their IT budgets each year to cloud platforms.
Sixty-two percent of IT professionals said that hybrid IT has pushed them to acquire new skills, while 57 percent of respondents said their organizations have employed IT staff to oversee cloud technologies.
SolarWinds also found that data analytics and management tools have emerged as the top two cloud-related skills that have been improved by IT professionals in the past year.
The survey showed that 65 percent of respondents said their public sector organizations utilize up to three cloud environments.
Respondents also cited infrastructure complexity, IT skills gap and lack of visibility into the functionality of cloud-based infrastructure as challenges associated with hybrid IT adoption.