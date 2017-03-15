The State Department has cleared a potential $66 million foreign military sale of mortar rounds, associated equipment and support services to Singapore.
Orbital ATK will be the prime contractor for the deal that covers 2,000 XM395 Accelerated Precision Mortar Initiative rounds as well as U.S. government and contractor services, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Tuesday.
DSCA added the proposed FMS transaction will require U.S. government or contractor representatives to help field equipment and conduct acceptance tests in Singapore.
Singapore will implement the APMI mortar rounds as part of efforts to modernize its armed forces and address threats, strengthen homeland defense and secure the country’s economic infrastructure.
DSCA does not expect the sale to have an adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness nor alter basic military balance in Singapore.
State Dept Approves $66M Mortar Round Sale to Singapore
The State Department has cleared a potential $66 million foreign military sale of mortar rounds, associated equipment and support services to Singapore.
Orbital ATK will be the prime contractor for the deal that covers 2,000 XM395 Accelerated Precision Mortar Initiative rounds as well as U.S. government and contractor services, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Tuesday.
DSCA added the proposed FMS transaction will require U.S. government or contractor representatives to help field equipment and conduct acceptance tests in Singapore.
Singapore will implement the APMI mortar rounds as part of efforts to modernize its armed forces and address threats, strengthen homeland defense and secure the country’s economic infrastructure.
DSCA does not expect the sale to have an adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness nor alter basic military balance in Singapore.