The State Department has posted a request for information on mobile data collection devices that work to obtain biometric and biographic information.
The office of the chief technology officer within the State Department’s Bureau of Diplomatic Security seeks devices that weigh three pounds or less; can communicate wirelessly through a virtual private network; and can function in outdoor environments, according to a FedBizOpps notice posted Tuesday.
Devices should be able to collect biometric data from fingerprints, facial and iris images; survive multiple drops at 36 inches; feature 3G, 4G LTE and WiFi technologies; and provide battery life of eight hours or more.
RFI responses will help the department determine current technologies and market prices.
Interested vendors can submit input through March 20.
State Dept Issues RFI on Mobile Biometric & Biographic Data Collection Tech
The State Department has posted a request for information on mobile data collection devices that work to obtain biometric and biographic information.
The office of the chief technology officer within the State Department’s Bureau of Diplomatic Security seeks devices that weigh three pounds or less; can communicate wirelessly through a virtual private network; and can function in outdoor environments, according to a FedBizOpps notice posted Tuesday.
Devices should be able to collect biometric data from fingerprints, facial and iris images; survive multiple drops at 36 inches; feature 3G, 4G LTE and WiFi technologies; and provide battery life of eight hours or more.
RFI responses will help the department determine current technologies and market prices.
Interested vendors can submit input through March 20.