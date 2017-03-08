A Textron subsidiary has implemented modifications on C-17 aircraft maintenance training equipment for the U.S. and Australian air forces.
TRU Simulation + Training made the C-17 MTS changes as part of a contract from L3 Technologies‘ link simulation and training business, which currently serves as the prime contractor for the C-17 Training System.
John Hayward, senior vice president and general manager of TRU’s military and business simulation division, said the company applied its previous experience in air force maintenance training programs to complete modifications on the C-17 MTDs ahead of schedule.
The project covers aircraft concurrency revisions to the Block 17+ configuration along with updated electronic warfare and flares training functions, Textron noted.
Textron Subsidiary Refines US and Australia C-17 Maintenance Training Systems
A Textron subsidiary has implemented modifications on C-17 aircraft maintenance training equipment for the U.S. and Australian air forces.
TRU Simulation + Training made the C-17 MTS changes as part of a contract from L3 Technologies‘ link simulation and training business, which currently serves as the prime contractor for the C-17 Training System.
John Hayward, senior vice president and general manager of TRU’s military and business simulation division, said the company applied its previous experience in air force maintenance training programs to complete modifications on the C-17 MTDs ahead of schedule.
The project covers aircraft concurrency revisions to the Block 17+ configuration along with updated electronic warfare and flares training functions, Textron noted.