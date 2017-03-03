The U.S. Navy has awarded Trowbridge & Trowbridge a $23.4 million contract for information technology, system administration and cybersecurity services to the Naval Air Warfare Center’s weapons division.
The Defense Department said Thursday the contract covers hardware, software, licensing, technical support, lab warranty services, technological refreshment and enhancements, life cycle support and customer services.
Work will occur in China Lake and Point Mugu, California and Tucson, Arizona through March 2020.
NAWCWD received four offers for the cost-plus-fixed-fee contract and obligated $600,000 at the time of award from the Navy’s working capital funds.
T&T is a McLean, Virginia-based, woman-owned company that offers cloud computing, cybersecurity and unified communications services to the federal civilian, defense and health markets.
Trowbridge & Trowbridge Awarded Navy IT, Cybersecurity Support Contract
