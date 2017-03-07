United Launch Alliance has decided to postpone the scheduled March 8 launch of a follow-on Wideband Global Satcom satellite as the Lockheed Martin–Boeing joint venture works to resolve a first-stage booster glitch found on a Delta IV rocket during its prelaunch inspection.
ULA said Saturday it now plans to launch the U.S. Air Force‘s WGS-9 satellite no earlier than March 14 at Space Launch Complex-37 Cape Canaveral, in Florida, aboard a Delta IV Medium+ (5,4) configuration.
WGS-9 is built by Boeing and funded through a partnership comprised of the U.S., Canada, Denmark and Luxembourg.
WGS satellites work to tailor coverage areas of communication and support X-band and Ka-band connectivity anywhere within field of view, ULA noted.
ULA Postpones WGS-9 Military Satellite Launch to Fix Rocket Booster Glitch
