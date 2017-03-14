Unisys has partnered with the Australia-based Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization to develop a data analytics platform designed to detect security risks associated with passengers and cargo at international land, air and sea borders.
The company and CSIRO’s data-science unit Data61 will jointly fund research to evaluate airlines’ data sets and determine patterns of potential risks through the use of machine learning and analytics tools, Unisys said in a March 7 news release.
Data61 and Unisys plan to perform a proof of concept at an Asian hub in order to facilitate the development of technology tools that will work to help government agencies ensure security at international borders.
Mark Forman, global head and vice president for the public sector at Unisys, said the partnership seeks to advance the development of border security technology platforms amid global threats and dependence on travel and cargo shipments.
Unisys, CSIRO Partner to Develop Data Analytics-Based Border Security Platform
