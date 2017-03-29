PV Puvvada
PV Puvvada, president of Unisys’ federal systems business, has said government agency leaders should work to build up a “modern and flexible workforce” by assessing the expectations of employees such as millennials.
“The key is to recognize that millennials have high expectations of how they will progress through their careers and want to understand their leaders’ expectations, too,” Puvvada wrote in an FCW commentary piece published Tuesday.
Agency leaders might consider using social media to communicate objectives with employees and seek feedback from them, he noted.
Puvvada, an inductee into Executive Mosaic’s Wash100 for 2017, also urged managers to avoid stereotyping and identify other communication tools that employees prefer.
“Millennials can bring important new skills and talents to government, but like any new employees, they must be made aware of the culture, the rules on hiring and advancement, and the organization’s deliberate processes for checks and balances,” Puvvada added.
Unisys’ PV Puvvada: Agency Leaders Need to Recognize Millennials’ Career Expectations
