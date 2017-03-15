Unisys has unveiled a virtual center for artificial intelligence and a machine learning-based service offering designed to help organizations create data analytics tools and forecast changes in business situations.
The company said Wednesday its Artificial Intelligence Center of Excellence will go live in May and offer access to best practices and online tools in the areas of internet of things analytics, machine learning, cyber analytics and cognitive computing.
Online tools include machine learning algorithms intended for predictive model development, automated intelligence assistants, systems designed to predict cyber threats and location-aware software platforms for use in the analysis of data derived from IoT devices.
Unisys also introduced its Machine-Learning-as-a-Service offering as part of the company’s Analytics Platform.
The new service uses machine learning algorithms and agile development methodologies that work to help organizations predict future business outcomes and facilitate decision-making processes.
Rod Fontecilla, a vice president and global lead for analytics at Unisys, said the company released the Machine-Learning-as-a-Service offering to provide clients a “scalable platform” designed to run in cloud environments and on premises to derive business insights from data.
Unisys Seeks to Advance Data Analytics With New Virtual AI Center, Machine Learning Service
