A Vectrus subsidiary has secured a $28.7 million contract to provide base operations services in support of the U.S. Army‘s Area Support Group-Qatar.
The Defense Department said Monday that Vectrus’ systems business is scheduled to finish work by Sept. 29, 2017.
The Army Contracting Command received one bid for the cost-plus-fixed-fee contract through an online solicitation and obligated the full contract amount at the time of award from the military branch’s fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance funds.
Colorado Springs, Colorado-based Vectrus offers support in areas such as infrastructure asset management; information technology and network communications; and logistics and supply chain management.
Vectrus Secures Army Contract for Base Operations Support in Qatar
