Chuck Prow
A Vectrus subsidiary has secured a $37 million recompete contract from the U.S. Air Force to provide base operations support services at the Maxwell-Gunter Air Force Base in Alabama.
The company said Friday Vectrus Systems‘ contract covers support for foreign object damage, transient and static display maintenance; resource management; communications and information technology; publishing; installation management and engineering; and emergency and airfield management services.
Vectrus Systems will perform work through March 30, 2018.
Chuck Prow, Vectrus president and CEO and an inductee into Executive Mosaic‘s 2017 Wash100, said the company looks forward to continue service delivery to the Air Force.
The award is a recompete of an existing contract awarded in 2009 that includes a base period, four one-year option periods and two one-year incentive options.
Vectrus Systems landed a $20 million contract modification from the Air Force in November 2016 to help operate Maxwell AFB through May 14 this year.
Vectrus Unit Secures Recompete Contract for Maxwell AFB Base Operations Support; Chuck Prow Comments
