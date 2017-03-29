Vencore’s research arm has received a potential three-year, $6 million contract from the Defense Department to develop a cellular technology platform for use in aeronautical mobile telemetry uses.
Vencore Labs will build a prototype system under DoD’s Cellular Range Telemetry Network program, the company said Tuesday.
The proposed prototype will work to leverage commercial cellular technology platforms designed to transmit telemetry data derived from high-speed test vehicles as well as lessen the amount of spectrum needed to conduct evaluation activities at DoD’s test facilities and ranges.
Vencore Labs has offered support to the U.S. Army in its efforts to address security and mobility challenges for commercial tactical wireless networks.
Vencore Lands DoD Contract to Develop Cellular Tech for Aerial Telemetry Applications
Vencore’s research arm has received a potential three-year, $6 million contract from the Defense Department to develop a cellular technology platform for use in aeronautical mobile telemetry uses.
Vencore Labs will build a prototype system under DoD’s Cellular Range Telemetry Network program, the company said Tuesday.
The proposed prototype will work to leverage commercial cellular technology platforms designed to transmit telemetry data derived from high-speed test vehicles as well as lessen the amount of spectrum needed to conduct evaluation activities at DoD’s test facilities and ranges.
Vencore Labs has offered support to the U.S. Army in its efforts to address security and mobility challenges for commercial tactical wireless networks.