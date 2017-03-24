Vencore‘s research arm has secured contracts worth a combined $17.7 million from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to perform research on cyber defenses against distributed denial-of-service attacks.
Vencore Labs will also help develop measures to address DDoS attacks as part of DARPA’s Extreme DDoS Defense program or XD3, the company said Wednesday.
“Through the advancement of [internet of things] devices, the threat landscape is expanding, and our defenses need to evolve accordingly,” said Petros Mouchtaris, president of Vencore Labs.
Mouchtaris added Vencore Labs will work with DARPA to develop techniques to prevent attackers from damaging critical services.
DARPA’s XD3 program aims to disperse cyber assets, disguise asset characteristics and behaviors and apply adaptive mitigation techniques at endpoints to boost defense against DDoS attacks and hinder cyber adversaries.
Vencore Labs Secures DARPA Contracts for DDoS Defense Research
