Rob Davies
ViON has issued new guidance that seeks to help organizations reassess their cloud strategies in response to an Amazon Web Services outage in February.
A service disruption related to AWS Simple Storage Service occurred on Feb. 28 in the Northern Virginia (US-EAST-1) region after an authorized S3 team member ran a command that resulted in the inadvertent removal of some servers that support two other S3 subsystems.
“The outage shines a light on the vulnerability that IT managers and c-level executives face in business operations and data management – and we realize what a tremendous responsibility it is to plan for and anticipate all the possibilities,” Rob Davies, executive vice president of operations at ViON and an inductee into Executive Mosaic’s Wash100 for 2017, said in a statement released Friday.
The company also introduced a new blog and updated its website content in an effort to help organizations review their cloud architecture and understand the implications of both public and private clouds.
ViON also launched redundancy models to help companies and other institutions prevent possible disruption in cloud environments.
ViON Releases New Cloud Guidance in Response to AWS S3 Service Disruption; Rob Davies Comments
Rob Davies
ViON has issued new guidance that seeks to help organizations reassess their cloud strategies in response to an Amazon Web Services outage in February.
A service disruption related to AWS Simple Storage Service occurred on Feb. 28 in the Northern Virginia (US-EAST-1) region after an authorized S3 team member ran a command that resulted in the inadvertent removal of some servers that support two other S3 subsystems.
“The outage shines a light on the vulnerability that IT managers and c-level executives face in business operations and data management – and we realize what a tremendous responsibility it is to plan for and anticipate all the possibilities,” Rob Davies, executive vice president of operations at ViON and an inductee into Executive Mosaic’s Wash100 for 2017, said in a statement released Friday.
The company also introduced a new blog and updated its website content in an effort to help organizations review their cloud architecture and understand the implications of both public and private clouds.
ViON also launched redundancy models to help companies and other institutions prevent possible disruption in cloud environments.