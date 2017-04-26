Accenture‘s federal services business has received a potential four-year, $64 million contract to help the Transportation Security Administration update and maintain more than 70 enterprise information technology applications through the use of agile and DevOps methodologies.
The company said Tuesday it will provide a range of IT services in support of TSA’s current technology environment and modification efforts on the agency’s core IT applications.
“We’re pleased to be able to use this approach to help the TSA modernize its technology infrastructure, create value faster and respond more readily to change,” said Kate Abrey, leader for Accenture Federal Services’ work with TSA.
The contract contains one base year and three option years.
TSA also awarded a potential five-year, $290 million contract to Accenture in December to support the annual recruitment and hiring of approximately 10,000 employees for the agency’s office of human capital.
Accenture Secures $64M Contract to Update TSA Enterprise IT Applications
Accenture‘s federal services business has received a potential four-year, $64 million contract to help the Transportation Security Administration update and maintain more than 70 enterprise information technology applications through the use of agile and DevOps methodologies.
The company said Tuesday it will provide a range of IT services in support of TSA’s current technology environment and modification efforts on the agency’s core IT applications.
“We’re pleased to be able to use this approach to help the TSA modernize its technology infrastructure, create value faster and respond more readily to change,” said Kate Abrey, leader for Accenture Federal Services’ work with TSA.
The contract contains one base year and three option years.
TSA also awarded a potential five-year, $290 million contract to Accenture in December to support the annual recruitment and hiring of approximately 10,000 employees for the agency’s office of human capital.