AECOM‘s URS Federal Services subsidiary has won a $65 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to maintain the Taiwanese air force’s fleet of F-16 fighter jets.
The contract was issued under a foreign military sales deal and work will occur at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, through July 31, 2023, the Defense Department said Monday.
The 338th Specialized Contracting Squadron awarded the contract to URS Federal Services on Friday following a competitive procurement process with four proposals received.
Germantown, Maryland-based URS Federal Services offers engineering, construction and technical services to federal government customers.
AECOM Subsidiary to Maintain Taiwan’s F-16 Fleet Under $65M USAF Contract
AECOM‘s URS Federal Services subsidiary has won a $65 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to maintain the Taiwanese air force’s fleet of F-16 fighter jets.
The contract was issued under a foreign military sales deal and work will occur at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, through July 31, 2023, the Defense Department said Monday.
The 338th Specialized Contracting Squadron awarded the contract to URS Federal Services on Friday following a competitive procurement process with four proposals received.
Germantown, Maryland-based URS Federal Services offers engineering, construction and technical services to federal government customers.